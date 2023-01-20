Make use of Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 coins hassle free

January 20, 2023

Sir,

We have heard a lot about fake currencies earlier too, for instance coin in the denomination of Rs. 10. Recently I had visited Shirdi and could see people exchange Rs. 10 coin, but whereas in Karnataka especially in Mysuru, the traders do not accept Rs. 10 coin.

I feel certain awareness should be created among people to accept and exchange the coins of this particular face value, as they are legal tenders of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The banks and respective Government officials should also educate the people about usage of Rs. 10 and 20 coins instead of the soiled notes.

Hope the officials concerned will do the needful.

– Swaroop, Mysuru, 8.1.2023

