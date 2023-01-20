Make use of Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 coins hassle free
Voice of The Reader

Make use of Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 coins hassle free

January 20, 2023

Sir,

We have heard a lot about fake currencies earlier too, for instance coin in the denomination of Rs. 10. Recently I had visited Shirdi and could see people exchange Rs. 10 coin, but whereas in Karnataka especially in Mysuru, the traders do not accept Rs. 10 coin.

I feel certain awareness should be created among people to accept and exchange the coins of this particular face value, as they are legal tenders of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The banks and respective Government officials should also educate the people about usage of Rs. 10 and 20 coins instead of the soiled notes.

Hope the officials concerned will do the needful.

– Swaroop, Mysuru, 8.1.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Make use of Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 coins hassle free”

  1. Vijay says:
    January 21, 2023 at 10:21 pm

    The tragedy in India is that people believe fake WhatsApp forwards about Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 coins being invalid/banned rather than believing genuine notifications issued by RBI that Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 coin are valid denominations and acceptable.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching