Management of Government records is vital, says official

March 2, 2021

State Archives Department Deputy Director Dr. Gavisiddaiah inaugurates 2-day workshop on ‘Public Records Act’

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that proper management of Government records is vital in the backdrop of RTI (Right To Information) Act and Sakala scheme, Deputy Director of Karnataka State Archives Department Dr. Gavisiddaiah said that with a proper management mechanism in place now, all Government records which were hitherto dumped at a place or neglected, have now found a safe place.

He was speaking at the two-day workshop on ‘Public Records Act and maintenance of records’ organised at the Divisional office of the State Archives Department at Vishweshwaranagar here yesterday.

Pointing out that the significance of Government documents has increased with the introduction of RTI Act, Sakala scheme and Seva Sindhu portal, Dr. Gavisiddaiah said that the concerned staff have to pay a small penalty if documents or records sought by the public under these Acts are not given within the stipulated time.

Pointing out that as per Public Records Act, the records have to be conserved for a specified period of time, he said that not doing so, will become problematic in the future. Also any document cannot be destroyed until it is recorded or reviewed, he noted.

Stating that documents should be classified under A, B, C and D categories, he said that A category documents should be conserved for an indefinite period, while B category documents for a period of 30 years, C category for a period of 10 years and D category till all files are cleared.

Maintaining that the members of the public can apply online through Seva Sindhu portal for seeking Government documents, Gavisiddaiah said that this portal has been launched in order to deliver service at the doorsteps of the people.

Senior Assistant Director of Divisional Archives Office H.L. Manjunath said that the Government on Feb. 4, 2011, has issued an order to all Departments asking them to properly manage all documents as per the Public Documents Conservation Rules of 2010.

Retired Deputy Director of the Department Dr. J.V. Gayatri was the chief guest during the inaugural. Senior Assistant Director of the Department N. Mahesh and other officials were present.