Three-day District-level Annual Police Sports Meet begins

March 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Mysuru district annual Police Sports Meet began at DAR Parade Grounds in Jyothinagar here this morning.

Woman Police Constable O. Sushmitha Pawar, an international Kabaddi player, Ekalavya and Kempegowda awardee and winner of many other prestigious awards, medals and prizes, inaugurated the event by releasing balloons. She is currently serving at Mysuru District Women’s Police Station at Mysuru.

This is first time that a woman Police Constable has inaugurated a Police sports meet in Mysuru. Sushmitha was accorded the honour in recognition of her achievement and excellence in sports and allied fields.

DAR Dy.SP G.G. Raghunandan brought the Sports Torch to the venue. SP C.B. Ryshyanth, Hunsur Sub-Division Dy.SP Raviprasad and other top Police officers were present.

The valedictory of the three-day event will take place at 4 pm on Mar. 4.

The sporting events include 100, 400, 800 mts. Running Race, 4×100 mts. relay, Shot-Put, Javelin Throw, Fast Walk, Broad Jump, High Jump, Kabaddi, Volley Ball, Discus Throw, Cricket Ball Throw, Musical Chair, Passing the Ball, Badminton, Tennis Ball Cricket, Tug of War, Pistol Shooting at Chamundi Shooting Range in Mysuru, Rifle Shooting at Byadarahalli Firing Range at Mandya district etc.