T. Narasipur BSF Jawan cremated with State honours

March 2, 2021

T. Narasipur: The BSF Jawan from T. Narasipur taluk, who was killed in a road accident at Assam on Sunday, was cremated with State honours at his native pace T. Bettahalli near Mudukuthore in T. Narasipur taluk this morning.

The deceased Jawan is Mohan (34). The body arrived at Bettahalli at about 4 am today and was taken in a procession in an open hearse on the main thoroughfares of the village. Army personnel, Police, MLA Ashwin Kumar, Tahsildar D. Nagesh and the villagers, who paid their last respects to Jawan Mohan, accompanied the hearse during the procession.

The Taluk Administration had identified the cremation spot near the Banks of River Cauvery in the village and the body was cremated with full State honours.

Mohan had joined the BSF 10 years ago and was deployed for highway patrolling at Assam. On Sunday evening, Mohan was crossing the Highway when a speeding two-wheeler knocked him down resulting in Mohan sustaining severe injuries and breathing his last on the spot.

The body of Mohan was flown from Assam to Bengaluru. After arriving at Bengaluru at 8.30 pm yesterday, it was taken to T. Bettahalli by Road.

Mohan leaves behind his wife Ambika and one-year-old son. Mohan had come to his native place on a one week leave to take part in Mudukuthore Jatra Mahotsav and had returned to duty last Wednesday, telling his family members that he would come the next year for the Jatra Mahotsav.