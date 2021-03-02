BEML employees’ second round of protest against privatisation moves

March 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the Government was out to privatise Defence Public Sector giant BEML (Bharath Earth Movers Limited), employees of BEML in the city launched their second round of protest in front of the Factory on Hootagalli-KRS Road here yesterday.

As part of the protest, office-bearers of the employees Association will stage demonstration between 2 pm and 4 pm on all days for a fortnight, while other workers will stage a sit-in protest for half an hour daily between 2.45 pm and 3.15 pm.

Addressing protestors, Employees Assn. President H.Y. Munireddy said that the Union Government has 54.03 percent share holdings in BEML. Claiming that the Government is trying to sell 26 percent shares to the private sector, he said that the Government has extended the deadline for share purchase by private sector till Mar. 22 as no one came forward for purchase till Mar. 1, which was the earlier deadline. Maintaining that disinterest of the private sector for the purchase of shares is the first victory for the employees, he urged the Government to drop privatisation plans considering that BEML is a big player in the Defence sector and was also earning good revenues.

Association office-bearers M.D. Rajshekarmurthy, Govinda reddy and Suresh were present.