February 9, 2023

Mandepanda Nalini Uthaya (Kuppanda-Nangala), wife of late Uthaya and a resident of No. 403, Manasa Enclave in Lakshmipuram, passed away yesterday in city. She was 79.

A native of Madikeri in Kodagu, she leaves behind daughter Chitra and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning, according to family sources.