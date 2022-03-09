Mandya MP Sumalatha meets top Railway officials in city

March 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking redressal of long pending Railway issues concerning her Lok Sabha Constituency, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish met South Western Railway (SWR) Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rahul Agarwal at his office near City Railway Station this morning and submitted a memorandum that listed Railway issues that needs immediate attention of the Department.

Railway officials Manjunath Kanamadi, K. Ravichandran and Lohitesh were present.

Speaking to presspersons later, Sumalatha said that she has urged the Railway authorities to provide a stop for all trains with 21 coaches at the historical town of Srirangapatna on Mysuru-Bengaluru Railway Section, resumption of stoppage of trains at Pandavapura Railway Station and construction of a Railway Over-Bridge (ROB) at Mandagere Railway Station in K.R. Pet taluk among others.

Maintaining that sloppy and unscientific works of the subways and RUBs (Railway Under-Bridges) across Mandya district, has led to water logging whenever it rains heavily, she observed that such works need to be carried out with technical expertise and experience.

Sumalatha further said she has demanded stoppage of Mysuru-Dharwad Train at Akkihebbal Station, expedition of RUB works at Hampapura on Mysuru-Hassan Highway, construction of an ROB or RUB at the Level Crossing Gates at Gandhanahalli and Kanchinakere on Mysuru-Hassan Section and construction of an RUB at Lalandevanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk.

The Mandya MP said that after receiving the memorandum, the DRM has assured her of addressing the issues raised by her, as early as possible.

When asked whether there was a ‘credit war’ going on between her and Legislators of Mandya district for the ongoing works, Sumalatha argued that the Legislators were playing politics against her. Contending that she will be more satisfied with getting things done rather than taking credit for doing anything significant, she said she is discharging her duties as a responsible MP.

Replying to a question on the ongoing duel between her and local leaders over construction of a bridge at Simsha, Sumalatha said, “I would not like to take credit for anything. I will join the ongoing protest if the Simsha Bridge is really helpful for the people. I have raised many issues concerning Mandya such as illegal mining and quarrying. Unnecessary opposition to development projects will only deprive the people of their benefits in the long run.”

When asked whether she has permanently stayed away from films, the Mandya MP, who is also a popular actress, said that she has only taken a break from films due to her political commitments. Noting that the cinema industry has given her everything, she said that at present, she is busy with making a movie titled ‘Kranti.’

Answering a question on which party she would support in the 2023 Assembly polls, Sumalatha, who is an Independent MP, merely said that she would support the best candidate.