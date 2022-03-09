GST officer from Kollegal collects Rs. 399.36 crore tax dues

March 9, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman honours him with Presidential Award

Kollegal: Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman conferred the Presidential Awards in the form of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Exceptionally Meritorious Service at Risk to Life” and “Specially Distinguished Record of Service” to the officers and staff of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) in Bengaluru recently.

M. Mahesh Kumar, Superintendent, Central Goods and Services Tax, Bengaluru, received the medal at the event for bringing to book tax evaders resulting in revenue of Rs. 480 crore to the Centre. Mahesh Kumar is a resident of Bheemanagar in Kollegal. Notably, Mahesh Kumar single-handedly collected Rs. 399.36 crore and remitted the same to the Tax Department.

In her address, Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the profiles of the awardees show the real threats to life the officers face while discharging their duties. She lauded the efforts of all the officers of CBIC especially the officers of customs in rising to the occasion with a spirit of service during COVID lockdown and ensuring quick clearances of essential cargo in the most difficult times.

She also stressed the importance of such events wherein the family members of the officers, especially the children of the awardees are a part and thereby the values of service could be passed on from one generation to another.

Medals were awarded to 22 officers and staff for the year 2021, and 29 officers and staff for the year 2022, in recognition of their exemplary performance in their respective fields over the years.

The exceptional service rendered by these officers and staff over the years, in various assignments, from all cadres of the service, has been instrumental in improved public service delivery as well as in safeguarding the economic frontiers of the country.

They have consistently performed with distinction in various assignments, including prevention of smuggling, detection of tax evasion, detection of trade-based money laundering and foreign exchange violations, besides contributing to tax policy formulation, revenue mobilisation, automation of business processes, capacity building and training, said a communiqué from PIB.