Indira Canteen Reality Check – 10: Customers unhappy with public toilet built adjacent to Silk Factory Circle Canteen

March 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst several problems, the Indira Canteen near Silk Factory in Mysuru South is providing good services to customers.

During Star of Mysore reality check, it was observed that the water heater is defunct because of which there is no hot water to wash utensils, plates and glasses used by the customers. Also, of the two CCTV cameras, one is not functioning properly as its video display has gone haywire. Two lights in the back side of the canteen are also not working.

Apart from these problems, there is no much complaint about the food provided at the canteen. College students, construction workers and middle class people form the major chunk of customers here. On Mondays Idly and Puliyogare are provided for breakfast and Rice and Sambar for lunch, all of which are fully consumed by 2 pm and there is no food to customers who come late. During the reality check, it was noticed that about 25-30 customers were sent back due to lack of food.

“Compared to other Indira Canteens, the number of customers for breakfast and lunch are more here. On some days we see shortage of customer for breakfast even after 11.30 am. Same situation for lunch also. The remaining food is taken back by the company. Since dinner is served free, all the food will be consumed,” says supervisor Manjula.

There are, of course, complaints about the quality of curd rice supplied here too. Another customer feels that it is better if sambar is served with idly for at least a couple of days in a week.

Public toilet in Indira canteen premises!

City Corporation has constructed a public toilet in the premises of Indira Canteen where hundreds of people come everyday to have their food. Though it is not open for public use yet, the canteen and toilet have a common entry. Some customers have objected to this and questioned the Corporation’s wisdom of constructing the toilet near the dining place. The public toilet should have a separate entry point and not from the canteen they opined.

Also, a part of the canteen’s dining place is being used to store Corporation’s materials which has become a problem for customers as they feel shortage of space to have their food if more customers arrive.