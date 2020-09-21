Mandya priests’ murder case: Four more arrested; total arrests go up to nine
September 21, 2020

Mandya: Mandya Police, who had arrested five persons allegedly involved in the murder of three priests of Sri Arkeshwara Swamy Temple — managed by Muzrai Department — at Guttalu village of Mandya taluk on the night of Sept. 10, have arrested four more persons bringing the total number of arrests to nine.

Those arrested are Shivaraju of Buvanahalli near Hassan, Manja of Siddabovi Palya in Ramanagar, Shivaraja of Sadolalu in Maddur taluk and Ganesh of Haralahalli in Pandavapura taluk.

Disclosing this at a press meet at Mandya East Police Station recently, Additional SP Dhananjay said that the Police have recovered Rs. 4,07,935 cash and have also seized two mobile phones, one scooter, two bikes and a Tata Magic passenger vehicle from the accused.

It may be recalled that the Police on Sept. 14, had arrested Vijay alias Viji of Andhra Pradesh, Manju of Thoppanahalli village and Chandra alias Gandhi of Arekal Doddi. The arrests were made in a filmy style after the Police opened fire at the accused as the Police were attacked with stones and knives.

The Police had also arrested Raghu of Gamanahalli Santhemala and Abhi, after the arrested accused revealed their hideout.

The accused had murdered Ganesh (55), Prakash (57) and Anand (40), residents of Arkeshwara Nagar, who were serving as priests of Sri Arakeshwara Temple and also as security personnel of the Temple that is managed by the Muzrai Department.

Circle Inspectors K. Santosh, N.V. Mahesh and Harish Babu, Inspectors Anandegowda and Harish Kumar and staff of various Police Stations took part in the nabbing operation.

SP Parashuram has announced a cash prize for the Police personnel for nabbing the killers.

