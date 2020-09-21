Retired Principal brutally murdered at his house

September 21, 2020

• Found dead with multiple stab injuries

• Movements of killers captured on CCTV camera

Mysore/Mysuru: A 67-year-old retired Principal, who was staying alone at his house on the 4th Cross at Nivedithanagar, has been brutally murdered by miscreants last night. The murder in a residential area has shocked residents.

The deceased is Parashivamurthy. He had served at Kuvempunagar Government College in city, at Challakere and retired as the Principal of Government PU College at Hassan.

Details: Two miscreants, who jumped the compound and entered the house at about 7.30 pm yesterday, allegedly stabbed Parashivamurthy multiple times on his stomach, chest, neck, hands and other parts of his body before fleeing from the house, according to preliminary reports.

Parashivamurthy had married Savitha 15 years ago and the couple have no children, but had adopted a boy. Due to difference in opinions, the couple were living separately. While Parashivamurthy was staying alone at his house in Nivedithanagar, his wife Savitha, who is working at a private cable network, was staying with her parents.

According to Parashivamurthy’s neighbours, though Savitha was living with her parents, she used to visit Parashivamurthy often.

Parashivamurthy was also involved in money lending and real estate business and the Police have suspected that the murder may have taken place due to some problems in his business.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the CCTV camera installed in the neighbour’s premises had captured the movement of the killers and the Police are examining the footages.

DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and M.S. Geetha Prasanna, ACPs Poornachandra Tejaswi and Mariyappa, Saraswathipuram Inspector Vijayakumar, Kuvempunagar Inspector Raju, Sub-Inspector Bhavya and staff visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and the Dog Squad were also pressed into service.

“Parashivamurthy’s wife was living separately due to differences in opinions with her husband. He was into money lending and real estate business and it is suspected that someone known to Parashivamurthy may have committed the murder. Two miscreants jumping over the compound, barging into the house and stabbing Parashivamurthy multiple times, has come to be known from the preliminary investigation,” DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said.