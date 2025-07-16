Mandya’s Trauma Care Centre project still in limbo

July 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-standing proposal to establish a Trauma Care Centre in Mandya — particularly along the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway — continues to remain on paper, with no visible progress.

In 2023, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, through the Mandya District Administration, submitted a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) seeking the construction of a 100-bed Trauma Care Centre under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The proposed facility aimed to provide life-saving treatment to accident victims during the critical ‘Golden Hour.’

Shift to Bengaluru or Mysuru

Currently, accident victims are being transported to hospitals in Bengaluru or Mysuru, often resulting in delays that prove fatal. A fully equipped Trauma Care Centre in Mandya could significantly reduce these risks and save lives.

The demand for such a facility has intensified due to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) lacking adequate infrastructure and trained emergency care personnel.

Experts have stressed that a modern Trauma Care Centre should be staffed with specialists, including cardio, neuro, orthopaedic, ENT, plastic, ophthalmology, and general surgeons, along with anaesthetists, physicians, nursing staff and support personnel. A blood bank is also essential to meet emergency transfusion requirements.

Initially, the Centre was planned on a 5.5-acre parcel of land adjacent to MIMS, which is currently occupied by slum dwellers. However, legal hurdles emerged after residents moved the High Court against eviction.

MIMS Director Dr. P. Narasimhaswamy stated that they are awaiting the High Court’s verdict. “If the land is handed over to MIMS, we will expedite the construction,” he said. He added that a proposal has been submitted to Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, who represents Mandya in the Lok Sabha, urging him to take up the matter with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

No response from NHAI

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara confirmed to Star of Mysore that there has been no response from NHAI regarding the submitted proposal. “We are yet to receive any communication,” he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mohan emphasised the urgent need for a Trauma Care Centre. “In addition to Mandya, we’ve requested similar centres in Maddur and Srirangapatna. Victims are still being shifted to Bengaluru or Mysuru, which in many cases proves futile due to the delay,” he said.

He added that upon receiving approval, suitable land would be identified for the project if the current site remains unavailable.

Meanwhile, ever since the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway opened to the public in 2023, it has recorded 304 accidents. Of these, 101 were fatal, claiming 116 lives and injuring 424 people. While the frequency of accidents has marginally reduced, the demand for a fully functional Trauma Care Centre remains a high priority for Mandya.