Mango and Jackfruit delight from May 24

Mango and Jackfruit Mela 2019 will be worth your time this weekend

Mysuru: It is the season of the King of Fruits, after all. And the cool soiree called Mango Mela-2019 is the best reason to have your (freshly-plucked) mango and eat it too. Mysuru city will throw the most happening mango and jackfruit gala for fruit connoisseurs from all walks of life from May 24 to 28.

So, get ready to hit the grass at one of the most excursion-worthy events known as Mango and Jackfruit Mela 2019 at Curzon Park. This time, mango and jackfruit lovers can relish carbide-free fruits.

The Mela will be organised by the Horticulture Department and the event will provide a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, and visitors will get naturally ripened fruits. “The fruits sold here are free of calcium carbide — a ripening chemical, which traders often use to get good colour and smell. Mangoes sold at the mela can also be retained for a longer period,” said Deputy Director for Horticulture A.B. Sanjay.

Addressing a press conference in city last evening, he said that the mela will create awareness among the farmers and also the consumers, about natural-ripening of mangoes, using ethylene gas. The Mela promises to be a delight for all those who love mangoes and jackfruits. Visitors can choose from a wide range of mangoes and jackfruits that will be on offer at over 42 stalls.

“A demonstration on the use of ethylene gas to ripen mangoes has been organised. As carbide is harmful for both humans and animals, steps are taken to reduce the production and sales of mangoes that are ripened with carbide as a catalyst. Besides, paper carton boxes are encouraged, to make the mela plastic-free. Steps are being taken to create awareness on value-addition among farmers, on the products and by-products,” he said.

Some of the mango varieties that will be available at the mela are Badami, Mallika, Dussheri, Amrapali, Malagova, Rasapuri, Sindoora, Thotapuri, Sakkare Guthi, Chinna Rasalu, Rathnagiri Alphonso, Baganapalli and Kesar. Mango farmers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagaram are expected to participate in the Mela. Also, Doddaballapur farmers will bring jackfruits. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar will inaugurate the mela at 11.30 am on Friday.

The fruits will be sold at affordable prices complying with the decision taken by the dedicated committee in this regard. When compared to the market price, fruits at the Mela will be priced less. To ensure healthy and chemical-free fruit to visitors, officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will check quality of the fruits thrice a day, he said.

Last year’s mela sold about 65 tonnes of mango and this year, officials have set a target of selling 100 tonnes. Officials have appealed to the people to bring cloth bags to the Mela and farmers selling their produce have been asked to use only paper carton boxes or cloth bags for packing fruits. There will be stringent checks to ensure that it is a plastic-free Mela, Sanjay said.

Along with Mango and Jackfruit Mela, a ‘sasya santhe,’ an exhibition of saplings of fruit-bearing trees, will be held at Curzon Park. The santhe is being held to popularise cultivation of fruits among the farmers and also other people. The visitors to the mela can buy good quality saplings.

In view of reducing rains, water-intensive crops are difficult to grow. Thus, horticulture, especially cultivation of trees, such as mangoes, which need little water, would get a boost, Senior Assistant Director Horticulture Department Habeeba Nishad said.

The saplings are sourced from various nurseries owned by the Department, and will be sold at affordable prices. A native variety of coconut sapling will cost Rs. 60 at the ‘sasya santhe’ while a hybrid variety will cost Rs. 170. All fruit trees will begin at a price of Rs. 35 per sapling, she added.