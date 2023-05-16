Mango Mela to tickle taste buds

May 16, 2023

Horticulture Department all set to host the Mela at Kuppanna Park from May 26 to 28

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: Mango, the ‘King of Fruits’ has hit the market, tickling taste buds of fruit lovers. To cater to the demand for naturally ripened Mangoes, the Horticulture Department is all set to organise three-day Mango Mela from May 26 to 28 at Kuppanna Park near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (formerly Hardinge Circle) in city.

The Horticulture Department has been organising Mango Mela every year, facilitating the mango growers registered with the Department, to sell the fruit directly to consumers. However, the Mela this year was delayed by one week due to the recently concluded Assembly elections. The variety of fruits will be available at the Mela with 20 stalls being set up for the purpose. The priority is for farmers and 10 farmers from Mysuru district have already evinced interest, with some more farmers expected to participate in the Mela.

Variety of fruits like Ratnagiri, Alphonso, Badami, Baigan Phuli, Raspuri, Malgova, Totapuri, Mallika, Senthoora, Neelam, Dasheri among several others will be available at the Mela.

Most importantly, all the farmers have been cautioned to bring only naturally grown mangoes to the Mela. If any chemicals are used, the Food Safety Department will test the fruit. There are complaints about some of the farmers using Calcium Carbide to ripen mangoes. It will affect the consumers’ health too. Hence, the sale of chemically ripened mangoes is prohibited. The fruits ripened in this method will be rich in colour and attractive, making it easy to identify among other fruits.

The mangoes at the Mela will be sold at the price fixed by Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society Limited (Hopcoms) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). The daily price chart will be hung in front of the stalls and the directions will be issued in this regard.

Sasya Mela

Arrangements have also been made to sell variety of saplings at Sasya Mela (saplings fest) during Mango Mela. It includes fruit and ornamental plants raised at the nursery of Horticulture Department. The saplings of tender coconut, mango, jackfruit, apple, jamun, drumstick and other fruits will also be sold.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department K. Rudresh said: “A meeting of farmers who have registered with the Department has been already conducted and 10 farmers have shown interest and more farmers are expected to bring their fruits to the Mela. All measures have been taken for the success of the Mela, which aims at encouraging farmers and also to ensure the health of the consumers.”