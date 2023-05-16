‘Vocal for Local’ Vision: One Station One Product Scheme of Railway Ministry gains more popularity

May 16, 2023

728 Railway Stations covered with 785 OSOP outlets in 21 States and 3 Union Territories

OSOP stalls functioning at 21 Stations in Karnataka

OSOP stalls are promoting women empowerment and encouraging local SHGs, artisans

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) Scheme across Indian Railways to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Government of India, provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for marginalised sections of society.

Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at Railway Stations are allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous /local products.

The pilot scheme was started on 25.3.2022 and as on 1.5.2023, 728 Railway Stations are covered with 785 OSOP outlets in 21 States and 3 Union Territories. For the sake of uniformity pan-India, the stalls are designed by National Institute of Design offering convenient storage space as well as space for display/ showcasing of products.

In Karnataka, 21 OSOP stalls are operational in various Railway Stations. ‘One Station One Product’ is specific to that place and includes artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts etc.

Product categories, under this scheme, include: 1. Handicrafts/ Artefacts; 2. Textiles and Handlooms; 3. Traditional Garments; 4. Local agricultural produce (including Millets)/ Processed/semi processed foods.

For instance, at KSR Bengaluru, the OSOP stall showcases Channapatna Toys, coconut products at Tumakuru, traditional cold-pressed oils at Arsikere Station and so on.

V. Prakash of Balaji Handicrafts, a cottage industry based in Bengaluru, stated that they have benefited immensely from this initiative of Ministry of Railways as their product is being showcased in the busiest Railway Station of Karnataka. He said he is happy that Channapatna toys have become more and more popular among tourists visiting Bengaluru Station now.

The objective behind OSOP stalls is to promote local entrepreneurship, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), local artisans and local products in the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local,’ according to a press relaese from Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Hubballi.