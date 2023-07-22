Manipur violence sparks protests

July 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Various organisations staged protests in the city yesterday, condemning the recent incident of rape and naked parade of tribal women at violence-hit Manipur.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota staged a demonstration by forming a human chain near Ramaswamy Circle here, besides raising slogans against the Central Government and Manipur State Government.

The protesters demanded that the violence in Manipur should be stopped and the Government there be sacked, along with raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Veteran theatre person C. Basavalingaiah said: “The Manipur incident hangs the head of India in shame in the world. We had read about atrocity on women in the epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. When Dushyasana pulled the saree of Draupadi, Lord Krishna came to her rescue. Now, in the modern India, President Droupadi Murmu should intervene.”

Picture shows students, under the banner of University of Mysore Dalita Vidyarthi Okkuta.

Stanley of Odanadi said: “Supreme Court has cracked a whip on the Central Government. The ‘Double Engine’ Government has failed to bring the violence under control in Manipur. The Supreme Court should intervene.”

Activists Rati Rao, Rameshwari Verma, Umadevi, Prof. Sridevi, Prof. Latha K. Siddappa, Samatha Vedike’s Susheela, N. Diwakar and others were present.

Students, under the banner of University of Mysore Dalita Vidyarthi Okkuta Mattu Samshodhakara Sangha, also staged a protest by forming a human chain in front of the Clock Tower at Manasagangothri campus. President of Samshodhakara Sangha C. Mahesh, President of Dalita Vidyarti Okkuta Paramjyothi and others took part in the protest.