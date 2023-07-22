Manipur violence sparks protests
News

Manipur violence sparks protests

July 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Various organisations staged protests in the city yesterday, condemning the recent incident of rape and naked parade of tribal women at violence-hit Manipur.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota staged a demonstration by forming a human chain near Ramaswamy Circle here, besides raising slogans against the Central Government and Manipur State Government.

The protesters demanded that the violence in Manipur should be stopped and the Government there be sacked, along with raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Veteran theatre person C. Basavalingaiah said: “The Manipur incident hangs the head of India in shame in the world. We had read about atrocity on women in the epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. When Dushyasana pulled the saree of Draupadi, Lord Krishna came to her rescue. Now, in the modern India, President Droupadi Murmu should intervene.”

Picture shows students, under the banner of University of Mysore Dalita Vidyarthi Okkuta.

Stanley of Odanadi said: “Supreme Court has cracked a whip on the Central Government. The ‘Double Engine’ Government has failed to bring the violence under control in Manipur. The Supreme Court should intervene.”

Activists Rati Rao, Rameshwari Verma, Umadevi, Prof. Sridevi, Prof. Latha K. Siddappa, Samatha Vedike’s Susheela, N. Diwakar and others were present.

Students, under the banner of University of Mysore Dalita Vidyarthi Okkuta Mattu Samshodhakara Sangha, also staged a protest by forming a human chain in front of the Clock Tower at Manasagangothri campus. President of Samshodhakara Sangha C. Mahesh, President of Dalita Vidyarti Okkuta Paramjyothi and others took part  in the protest.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching