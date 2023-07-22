‘Officers must visit areas of human-animal conflicts’

July 22, 2023

Bengaluru: In response to the rising concerns over forest encroachment and the resulting human-animal conflict in Karnataka, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has taken decisive steps to address the pressing issue. The government is now focused on taking legal action against those who encroach on forest land, with particular emphasis on safeguarding the Western Ghats and ensuring sustainable development.

Addressing senior officers and DCFs at a progress review meeting at his office yesterday, the Minister asked the senior forest officers to direct the local jurisdictional officers to mandatorily visit the areas of human-animal conflicts arising out of encroachments and straying of animals into human habitat and other factors. Compensation must be immediately released and the affected families must be consoled, he said.

The conflict between humans and wildlife has been a significant challenge, with 51 casualties recorded during the year 2022-23, out of which 29 were caused by elephant attacks. To mitigate the risk posed by elephants entering human settlements, the Govt. is working on fencing approximately 641 km with railway tracks of which 310 km is already completed.

The Minister stressed the importance of protecting human lives and ensuring elephants and carnivorous animals are prevented from entering inhabited areas. He directed Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Ecology and Environment) Jawaid Akhtar to furnish a comprehensive report on the number of FIRs, chargesheets and cases related to forest encroachment in the State since 1980.

He asked the officials to ensure transparent governance and efficient functioning. Khandre said that the Government is committed to protecting natural habitats, wildlife and human communities while ensuring sustainable development and accountable governance.