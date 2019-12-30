Manjunathapura residents recall Pejawar Swamiji’s visit

December 30, 2019

Mysuru: With the entire country mourning the demise of Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, residents of Manjunathapura, which is a part of Gokulam, recalled that the Seer had visited their Colony twice.

Manjunathapura’s Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Cultural Trust member Ravi said that Manjunathapura, which is dominated by Dalit colonies, became well-known only after the Seer undertook padayatra in the area a few years ago. It was only after this that political leaders, people’s representatives and officials began to visit the locality to hear the grievances of the residents.

Also many organisations came forward for funding the education of Dalit students in the locality, Ravi recalled and added that the Seer’s padayatra transformed the very nature of the locality.

Gayathri, a resident of Manjunathapura, recalled the Swamiji’s visit to her house during the padayatra.

Pointing out that the Swamiji had a few encouraging words for her cancer-stricken mother Rachamma, Gayathri said that she felt as though God had visited them.

A festive atmosphere prevailed over the entire colony then and her mother Rachamma had recovered, thanks to the Seer’s kind words, she noted.

The Seer undertook padayatra in the locality for the second time in September last, when he had said that he had come out of fondness and affection towards Dalit community. During his visit, the Seer had also inaugurated Sri Veeranjaneya Cultural and Educational Trust.

