Braving challenges, Pejawar Seer had brought about social harmony

December 30, 2019

Mysuru: Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, who passed away yesterday, had brought about social harmony in the city by building a bridge between communities, overcoming challenges.

The story goes back to a decade ago when the Seer visited the city for his annual Chaturmasya in 2009. Even as he was engaged in Chaturmasya Vratha, the Swamiji took out a padayatra in Dalit dominated localities such as Gandhinagar, Kailasapuram, Manjunathapura, Ashokapuram, J.P.Nagar Railway Colony and other areas. This padayatra became a subject of debate across spectrums and the padayatra also drew criticisms from certain quarters.

Chitradurga’s Basavamurthy Maadara Chennaiah Swamiji, while welcoming the Seer’s action, had wondered whether a Dalit Seer will receive the same honour when he visits a Brahmin colony. Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, who took serious note of Maadara Chennaiah Swamiji’s remarks, initiated for the Dalit Seer’s padayatra in Brahmin dominated residential areas. The initiative was taken up by Samarasya Vedike, with MLA S.A. Ramdas, RSS leaders Vadiraj and Bhaskar and other leaders visiting Maadara Chennaiah Swamiji at Chitradurga and inviting him to undertake padayatra in Brahmin dominated areas. Accepting the invitation, Maadara Chennaiah Swamiji undertook padayatra in Brahmin dominated Krishnamurthypuram, during which the Seer was performed pada-puja and honoured. However, Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji stayed away from the padayatra, in order to send a message that the padayatra must be dalit Seer centric.

After completing the padayatra, Maadara Chennaiah Swamiji went straight to Ramamandir in Krishnamurthypuram, where he joined Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji to send a message of harmony between communities.

In another instance, Vishwesha Theertha offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar at Ashokapuram Park and also visited Mahakali temple located on 3rd Cross in Ashokapuram and Ramamandira, which was widely appreciated by the public.

