Pejawar Swamiji passes away

December 29, 2019

State Government declares three-day mourning; body airlifted to Bengaluru

Seer will be laid to rest at Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru as per his wishes

Udupi / Bengaluru: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, the revered and outspoken Seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt, passed away this morning. He was 88.

The Seer was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal on Dec.20 for the treatment of extensive pneumonia and was shifted to the Pejawar Mutt in Udupi this morning on ventilator after his health condition worsened. He passed away hours after being shifted. The passing away (Krishnaikya) of the Seer was announced by his followers at the entrance of the Mutt at 9.20 am by chanting “Govinda… Govinda…”

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who visited the Pejawar Mutt, said that there would be a three-day State mourning and the Seer would be laid to rest with full State honours in Bengaluru.

The Seer’s body was taken to Sri Krishna Mutt and for a holy dip at Madhwa Sarovar pond. At the Mutt, the body was taken in front of the ‘Kanakana Kindi’ for the ‘last darshan’ of Udupi ‘Kudugolu’ Sri Krishna Idol and was later taken in front the idol where priests held the Pejawar Seer’s hands and performed the ‘last Aarati’.

The mortal remains were then brought out of the temple sanctum sanctorum and rituals were performed under the leadership of Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Mutt, who is the present Paryaya Seer.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji’s body was taken in an open vehicle from Krishna Mutt to Ajjarkad Ground in Udupi for public viewing till 1 pm. It was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Bengaluru. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing there from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Seer would be laid to rest at Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru around 7 pm as per his wishes.

Purvashrama

The Seer was born to M. Narayanacharya and Kamalamma in at Ramakujna in Dakshina Kannada district on April 27, 1931 and was named Venkataramana. He was ordained as a monk at the age of eight in 1938, as the 33rd Seer in the linage or ‘guru Parampara’ of the Pejawar Mutt. He had his spiritual education under late Vidyamanya Tirtha Swami of Palimar and Bhandarkeri Mutts.

Record Paryayas

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji’s had made history by becoming the only Seer among the Seers of the Ashta Mutts (eight mutts) of Udupi, which propagate the Dwaita philosophy, to have performed five biennial Paryayas.

A Paryaya denotes the handing over of the responsibility of running of the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and exclusive rights to worship Lord Krishna in turns of two years each among the Seers of the eight mutts. The Seer ascended the ‘Paryaya Peetha’ here for the first time on Jan. 18, 1952. He has performed five Paryayas — 1952-54, 1968-70, 1984-86, 2000-02, and 2016-18.

Ayodhya agitation

He was among the religious heads to be in the forefront of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement and was a vocal proponent for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He was present at the disputed site during the Babri Mosque demolition on Dec. 6, 1992.

Seen as a “reformist Seer” by many, he visited the Dalit colonies at a time when it was considered a taboo. His solutions to problems within the Hindu faith, such as caste system, were reforms without fully abandoning traditions. His views on faith and politics sometimes sparked controversies.

