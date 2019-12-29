A powerhouse of service and spirituality, Modi pays tribute

December 29, 2019

Udupi: Tributes and condolences poured in from all corners of Karnataka and other parts of the country after news of the death of 88-year-old Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter condoled the Seer’s death and called him a powerhouse of service and spirituality, said, “I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers.”

He added, “Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti.”

Hindu religion has lost a guide: Yediyurappa

In his condolence message, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said: “In the death of the Seer Hindu religion had lost a guide. The Seer, who took ‘sanyasa deeksha’ at a young age, became the pontiff of Pejawar Mutt. He led the Udupi ‘Paryaya’ of the ‘Astamatha’ tradition for the highest number of times. The Seer was involved in social activities in addition to his spiritual ‘sadhana’. He held ‘sahabhojana’ with Dalits, which was a step to lower the voice of inequality in Hindu religion. His contribution to the upliftment of Hindu dharma is immortal. It is saddening that he would not witness the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

“May his soul attain ‘Moksha’. I pray to Lord Krishna to give his disciples and his followers the strength to bear the loss,” the Chief Minister said in his message.

