Maramkal appointed as CM’s Political Adviser

October 31, 2019

Bengaluru: Mysuru-based senior journalist M.B. Maramkal was yesterday appointed Political Adviser to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

R.S. Shivakumar, Under-Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Protocol), issued the notification. The post corresponds to the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

Maramkal, who resides at Bogadi in Mysuru, had retired as the Assistant Editor of The Times of India and was heading the Mysuru bureau for over two decades.

A native of Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district, he had served the The Times of India for over 30 years.

