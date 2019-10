SWR Mysuru extends Ashokapuram-Hubballi Vishwamanava Express upto Belagavi

October 31, 2019

Mysuru: As per the direction of Suresh C. Angadi, Minister of State for Railways (MoSR) to improve connectivity between two cities of Karnataka, South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, has decided to extend Train No. 17326/17325 Ashokapuram – Hubballi – Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express up to Belagavi.

Suresh Angadi and Laxman S. Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister & Transport, Agriculture Minister, will flag off the extended Inaugural Special as Train No. 07325 Belagavi – Ashokapuram Express at 16:30 hrs on 1.11.2019 from Belagavi.

This inaugural special will run to open timings up to Mysuru. The regular extended service of train No. 17326/17325 Ashokapuram – Hubballi – Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express will be as follows:

Train No. 17326 Ashokapuram – Hubballi Vishwamanava Express commencing journey from 1.11.2019 will run up to Belagavi instead of Hubballi as Train No. 17326 Ashokapuram- Belagavi Vishwamanava Express. Accordingly this train will depart from Ashokapuram at 05:15 hrs to arrive in Hubballi at 18:53 hrs and depart at 19:05 hrs to reach Belagavi at 22:30 hrs.

Enroute there is no change in schedule of this train between Ashokapuram – Hubballi.

In the return direction Train No. 17325 Hubballi – Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express commencing journey from 2.11.2019 will originate from Belagavi instead of Hubballi as Train No. 17325 Belagavi – Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express. Accordingly this train will depart from Belagavi at 05:00 hrs to arrive in Hubballi at 08:30 hrs and depart at 08.45 hrs to reach Ashokapuram (Mysuru) at 21:15 hrs. There is no change in schedule of this train between Hubballi – Ashokapuram.