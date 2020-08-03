Mass Upakarma ceremony held

August 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Today is Upakarma, the auspicious day when the members of Brahmin community, who follow Yajur Veda, come together to symbolically change the sacred thread (Yajnopavita) and perform certain rituals that marks the beginning of study of Vedas.

This auspicious day, which falls on the Full Moon Day (Pournami) in the month of Shravana, having Shravana Nakshatra, is associated with Hayagriva Jayanti as well as Gayatri Jayanti.

Upakarma refers to the beginning of the study of Vedas. In particular, for first timers (those who are newly inducted into Upanayana), as per the tradition, Upakarma is the most auspicious day to start Vedic studies. This day also coincides with another important festival for Hindus, that is, Raksha Bandhan, to celebrate relationship between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan is mainly celebrated in the northern and western parts of India with lot of pomp and vigour.

Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple at Vijayanagar, Mysuru, conducted mass Upakarma this morning. Community members changed their sacred thread (Yajnopavita) amidst chanting of Vedic hymns. The ritual began at 8 am and over 50 members of Brahmin community participated in the rituals while maintaining social distancing and hygiene. Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple graced the occasion.

Tomorrow (Aug. 4), Rig Vedic Brahmins will be observing Upakarma and changing their sacred threads, according to the tradition.