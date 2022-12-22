Mayor inaugurates Avarekai Food Mela

December 22, 2022

Open for public from 10 am to 10 pm till Dec. 25

Mysuru: With the onset of winter season, a four-day Avarekai Food Mela, organised jointly by Annapurneshwari Ahara Bandara, Mysuru and Sahaja Samrudha Krushi Samsthe at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city was inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar this morning. The Food Mela will be open to the public between 10 am and 10 pm till Dec. 25. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that food lovers can savour variety of food items made out of Avarekai under a single roof. As this is a seasonal crop, there is a great demand for the crop.

Over 20 variety of food stalls have been set up inside the Choultry. Food prepared out of Avarekai including Avarekai Uppittu, Bisi Bele Bath, Avare Roti, Mudde, Chitagavare, Avare Pulav, Kashmiri Pulav, Paddu, Akki-Rotti, Uppsaru, Mirchi, Girmit, Jolada Rotti, Enagai, Davngere Benne Dosa, Rumali Roti, Gobi etc., will be available at an affordable price for the food lovers. Food will be prepared on spot and will be served to the customers. However, only a few stalls were open in the morning while all the stalls will be open completely from the evening after the stall owners from across the State arrive to the Food Mela.

the guests savouring ‘Rumali Roti’ with Avarekai dish at the venue.

Public can get info on Avarekai cultivation, variety of Avarekai crops and diverse dishes. Heaps of newly harvested Avarekai crops (Hyacinth beans) are kept at a few stalls outside the Choultry, where the general public can buy the seasonal crop at an affordable price. Farmers from H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and Hunsur taluks will sell their organically harvested seasonal crops.

Agriculture Department Joint Director Dr. P.S. Chandrashekar, Sahaja Samrudha Krushi Samsthe Director G. Krishnaprasad, Annapurneshwari Ahara Bandara Head N. Mahendra, farmer G.K. Pratap, Cook Mangala Prakash and others were present.