New Mysuru SP, DCP take charge

December 22, 2022

Mysuru: Senior Police Officer M. Muthuraj took charge as the new DCP (Law and Order) here this morning. He was greeted by City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

This is the second stint of Muthuraj as Mysuru DCP after he had held the post a few years ago. Muthuraj, who was serving as State Intelligence SP at Mysuru, was appointed as the DCP by the Government yesterday, replacing Pradeep Gunti, who has been transferred without posting. Gunti had served as DCP (Law and Order) for 18 months (June 2021 to Dec. 2022).

Yesterday, IPS Officer Seema Latkar took charge as the new SP of Mysuru, replacing R. Chethan who has been transferred as SP of State Intelligence at Bengaluru.

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh (left) greeting M. Muthuraj, who took charge as the new DCP (Law and Order) this morning.

Speaking after taking charge, Seema said that she had come to Mysuru earlier many times on personal visits. But now, she has come to Mysuru in official capacity as Mysuru SP, for which she feels happy. Asserting that she would strive for serving Mysuru to the best of her capability, she said she would continue with the good work of her predecessors and earn the confidence of people of the district.

Outgoing SP R. Chethan said the people of the district are cultured and peace loving. Pointing out that the Policing system here was different from others, he said he was thankful for the public, the elected representatives and his sub-ordinates for all the co-operation that they extended during his one-and-a-half year tenure as SP.

R. Chethan had taken charge as Mysuru SP on June 10, 2021, following the transfer of C.B. Ryshyanth.