Name Mysuru-Bengaluru Road as Cauvery Expressway: MP urges Union Minister

December 22, 2022

On the lines of Yamuna Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Narmada Expressway

Mysuru: With just months left for the inauguration of the long-pending and ambitious 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to name the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway after River Cauvery.

The MP also wrote to the Union Minister explaining why the Expressway deserves to be named Cauvery Expressway.

In the letter, Simha wrote, “The partially opened 119-km 10-lane Access-Controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-l. The benefit from this Expressway is multi-dimensional with economic growth, social inclusion and empowerment, environmental conservation and the like being the major highlights.”

Meeting the Minister in New Delhi and submitting the letter, Simha further explained that many Expressways across the country are named after sacred rivers. “Expressways constructed or under construction in the country are named after sacred rivers-like the Yamuna Expressway and the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and Narmada Expressway in Madhya Pradesh as rivers have shaped history, culture, traditions and faith in our country weaving their way through-giving life, hope and salvation — all at once,” Simha added.

The MP also said many people and historians from his Constituency and outside have requested him for naming the Expressway after the river. “The prominent citizens in my Parliamentary Constituency, including historians, have urged me to impress upon the Union Government to name the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as Cauvery Expressway in reverence to one of the holiest rivers in the country which rises on Brahmagiri Hills of the Western Ghats of Kodagu district, which is a part of my Constituency. I hope the Union Government proposes the same,” wrote Simha.

MP Pratap Simha thanks Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region Gangapuram Kishan Reddy and through him Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving Rs. 48.3 crore to holistically develop Chamundi Hill under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme. The MP also stated that the Centre has consented to release Rs. 100 crore to develop the Exhibition Grounds of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ Scheme.

Upgrade roads to National Highways

Pratap Simha has urged Nitin Gadkari to declare certain State Highways in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Hassan districts as new National Highways (NH) to boost growth. He has proposed the 118-km Channarayapatna-Holenarsipura-Arkalgudu-Kodlipete-Madikeri-Virajpet Road, connecting Makutta in Kerala border as a National Highway.

“This road is of huge economic importance to Kodagu and Hassan as it connects many tourist destinations. If the road is upgraded, it will boost travel to Kodagu from Hassan as well as Kerala from the Kannur International Airport,” the MP said.

He also urged the Minister to declare the 160-km Mysuru-Hunsur-Gonikoppa Road, connecting Kerala as a National Highway to boost the industrial sector and help domestic and international tourists, connecting the Kannur Airport with Ooty and Mysuru.

The 90-km Kalpetta-Manandavadi-H.D. Kote-Jayapura Road connecting Mysuru will boost connectivity between Kerala and Karnataka. Pratap Simha has urged to declare the 56-km Srirangapatna-K.R. Pet-Channarayapatna Road connecting Arasikere and 110-km Pandavapura-Arasikere Road connecting K.R. Pet too as a National Highway.

The MP has proposed to declare the 50-km Malavalli-Mysuru Road as a National Highway as it connects National Highways 209 and 275 — a parallel alignment with Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway considering future traffic growth.