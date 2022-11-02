Mayor sets Nov. 25 deadline for completion of all pending works

November 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar on Monday set Nov. 25 as the deadline for Contractors and officials to complete all pending civil works in the city .

Addressing a progress review meeting of works at the Old Council Hall in the MCC Office here on Monday, Shivakumar said that as the rains have stopped, the Contractors have to complete all pending works in respect of road asphalting, pothole filling, storm water drains, cleaning of underground drainages and such other civil works by Nov. 25. Shivakumar also asked the officials to periodically monitor the progress of works and to ensure quality in their execution.

Noting that people are cursing the MCC for poor state of roads, he directed them to restart repair and asphalting of roads in right earnest.

When Contractors raised the issue of delay in payment of bills, Shivakumar directed the officials to inspect the works within two days of completion and take measures for clearing of bills. The Contractors on their part, should bring to the notice of higher ups if there is any undue delay in payment of bills, he noted. The Mayor also directed for speedy expedition of works being taken up out of the Legislators’ funds in Chamaraja and K.R. Constituencies.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that the LED bulbs on Ring Road will glitter by the end of November. Maintaining that the underground cable laying works in respect of street lights of the entire stretch of the 43 km Ring Road is nearing completion, he said that the installation of LED bulbs for streetlights too will be taken up simultaneously.

Pointing out that the payment of power bills and the maintenance of streetlights on the Ring Road is the responsibility of the MCC, he said that the MCC will ensure that there are sufficient funds for the same.

He further said that the installation of LED bulbs for streetlights in all localities will be completed soon.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, SE Mahesh, Officers and Engineers from all the Nine Zones were present.