Chief Minister confers Rajyotsava Award on 67 achievers

November 2, 2022

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday urged all non-Kannadiga residents of Karnataka to wholeheartedly embrace local language Kannada.

He was addressing the State Kannada Rajyotsava event at Kanteerava Stadium yesterday morning, during which 67 achievers from different fields and 10 organisations working for social causes, including Mysuru’s Ramakrishna Ashram, were presented the coveted State Rajyotsava Award. Bommai said that everyone in the State must read Kannada newspapers and books and watch Kannada films, drama, dances and the like.

Asserting that Karnataka Government is doing everything for the cause of Kannada land and language, Bommai said that his Government is committed to save Kannada medium schools. Steps have been taken for development of Kannada schools through construction of rooms and appointment of teachers, he pointed out.

Announcing that the Government has decided to do away with the age limit for the Rajyotsava Award, he observed that there are many achievers who have done great achievement at a young age and it is not fair to link age with achievement. We will ensure that the minimum age of 60 is removed from next year, he said adding that he has asked the officials to contact all the achievers who have received Rajyotsava Award so far and bring out a report on their views to build a better society.

Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar in his address, said that a special selection committee visited every district to identify 67 personalities who have done good work but have gone unrecognised, for the Rajyotsava Award.

Maintaining that the awardees were drawn from diverse backgrounds and fields, he said that right from former ISRO Chairman K. Sivan to Pourakarmika worker Mallamma from Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district, the committee has ensured it chose deserving people. He further said that this year, the prize money has also been increased from Rs.1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

A group of over 100 students performed cultural programmes. The programme highlighted the cultural growth and rich heritage of Karnataka, while playing odes to famous personalities in the fields of cinema, literature, music etc.,

Earlier, the event kick-started with CM Bommai, Ministers B.C. Nagesh and V. Sunil Kumar and other dignitaries paying respects to the idol of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari Devi, the deity representing Karnataka.