Mayor Shivakumar inaugurates electric crematorium at Kumbarakoppal

January 16, 2023

Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar inaugurated the electric crematorium set up by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at Kumbarakoppal Burial Grounds on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said that the crematorium has been built at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore. Noting that the crematorium will be of convenience

to the general public who wish to cremate their deceased near and dear ones, he called upon the people to maintain hygiene in the vicinity.

Local Corporator Pailwan Srinivas said that the need for an electric crematorium in the locality was more felt during the deadly COVID pandemic that stuck two years ago, when a good number of people died, following which a proposal was sent to the MCC for the setting up of electric crematorium. Now the crematorium has come up for which he is thankful to the MCC Commissioner and all other Corporators for their support and co-operation, he added.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, Lakshmi Shivanna, SBM Manju, Usha Kumar and M.U. Subbaiah, Mysore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President K.B. Lingaraju, former Corporators M. Shivanna and Jayaramu and Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS) President Gundappa Gowda were present.

  1. Ajay says:
    January 16, 2023 at 11:01 pm

    I have said this before. PLEASE IMPROVE THE STANDARD OF ENGLISH IN STAR OF MYSORE.
    This sentence in 3rd paragraph made me cringe – “when a ‘good number of people died’, following which a proposal was sent to the MCC for the setting up of electric crematorium.”
    “good number of people died”! How can people dying be good?

  2. Sam says:
    January 17, 2023 at 1:05 am

    Hey Ajay
    You need to go back to school, to learn English better.
    Just look at the dictionary the meaning of ‘good number’. Here https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/a%20good%20number%20of
    It says MANY!
    Your brain size is too small to grasp it, I guess!

