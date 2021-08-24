Mayoral Poll: JD(S)-Congress alliance most likely to continue

August 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Mayoral poll just a day away, there seems to be no political churnings ahead of tomorrow’s (Aug.25) election, as the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance is most likely to continue for the remaining tenure of the MCC. The Opposition BJP which is hoping to get the Mayor post this time seems to be in disappointment yet again as the JD(S) is unlikely to ditch its alliance with the Congress. The fresh Mayoral poll has been necessitated by the disqualification of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S), whose election from Ward 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Layout) was annulled by the High Court in May last, with Rukmini, who was elected as Mayor on Feb.24, holding the office for just three months.

At present,Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig is functioning as the Acting Mayor. The Mayor post is reserved for General Category – Woman.

The Congress held a meeting at Congress Bhavan located near the City Railway Station this morning to chalk out last minute strategies for bagging the Mayor post with the help of its alliance partner JD(S). N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, former Mayor Ayub Khan, City Congress President R. Murthy, leaders M. Lakshmana, H.A.Venkatesh and a host of other local leaders attended the meeting.

City Congress President Murthy told Star of Mysore that the Congress has appealed its alliance partner JD(S) to leave the Mayor post to the Congress for the remaining period (6 months) of the current term. In turn the Congress has promised to leave the Mayor post to the JD(S) for the remaining two terms of the current tenure of MCC. The JD(S), on its part, has said that it will discuss the issue with top party leaders before coming to a final decision. Murthy further said that the Congress is in touch with K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh, who is the key strategist for the JD(S) in the Mayoral poll.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) is scheduled to hold a meeting of its Corporators and other local party leaders later this evening.

As far as the BJP is concerned, the party is hoping that the JD(S) will extend its support this time, by making a last minute turnaround. Despite falling short of the required number, the BJP is hoping for a miracle.

It may be mentioned here that District Minister S.T. Somashekar and other BJP leaders held parleys with MLA S.R. Mahesh a few days ago during which the BJP is said to have advised the JD(S) on the advantages of joining hands with the BJP, which is in power in the State, rather than continuing its alliance with the Congress.