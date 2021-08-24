Daylight dacoity shocks businessmen, residents

August 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a shocking crime that was committed amidst a crowded area at Vidyaranyapuram in broad daylight last evening, four dacoits entered a jewellery shop and looted gold ornaments after assaulting the owner and holding him at gunpoint.

While decamping with the booty, they shot dead 24-year-old Chandru who actually came to buy an ear stud.

The crime has shaken jewellery shop owners who are just doing enough business after COVID-induced lockdown and the never-ending weekend curfew.

As soon as the incident became viral on social media last evening, many jewellery store owners shared information about how they are being targeted even during the time of crisis.

Many came on their vehicles just to see the shop that was the target of the dacoity. “We have witnessed such incidents in crime capitals but not in a city like Mysuru. The incident shows how weak our security apparatus is where the criminals get away easily after the daring loot and kill,” said an onlooker.

The dacoits entered Amruth Gold and Silver Palace at around 5 pm and the persons told shop owner Dharmendra that they wanted to purchase gold. Welcoming the customers, Dharmendra stood up and soon after the fourth person entered, he downed the shutters.

Assault and gun point threat

Shocked by this sudden move, Dharmendra raised his voice while one of the dacoits flashed a gun and others assaulted the shop owner. All the dacoits were wearing blue shirts and black masks that were pulled down to the chin. After beating up Dharmendra, who was alone in the shop, one of the dacoits made him sit at a corner with the gun pointed on his head.

The other three dacoits filled the gold ornaments in a bag. They, however, did not touch silver articles. All the happenings inside the shop were recorded in the CCTV cameras.

Dharmendra’s uncle Dhanraj Jain came to the shop at around 5.30 as per his daily routine and he was surprised to see the shutters of the shop closed. Knocking the metal shutters, Dhanraj asked Dharmendra to open the shop as it was business hours. He was unaware of the happenings inside though.

Dacoits panic

Alerted by the knocking sound, the dacoits lifted the ornament bag and also released Dharmendra from their grip. They opened the shutters and while escaping, they fired at Chandru who was waiting outside shop to buy a pair of ear studs.

One of the dacoits removed his blue shirt and threw it inside the shop compound. Even this has been recorded in the CCTV camera. Soon after the incident, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCP Geetha Prasanna, ACP Shashidhar and Vidyaranyapuram Police visited the spot.

Later, the Police released the photos of the four dacoits that were captured in the CCTV cameras of the shop and outside. Public can call the Police on Mob: 94808-02203, 94808-02264 or 94808-02200 if they get any information about the dacoits.

Five teams have been formed to nab the dacoits under the leadership of DCP Geetha Prasanna. Dr. Chandragupta told reporters that the exact worth of the looted gold can be ascertained only after the owner gives the details.

Dog Squad, fingerprint and ballistic experts scanned the entire area for clues. Former MLA M.K. Somashekar reached the spot and was there all through while the Police collected evidences.