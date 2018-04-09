MBBS student commits suicide at Hostel

Mysuru: A MBBS student, out of pressure in studies, allegedly committed suicide at the college hostel room on Sunday after leaving behind a death note.

The deceased student has been identified as Brugendranath (22), a native of Bihar, who was pursuing his final year MBBS course at JSS Medical College and staying in the hostel.

As Brugendranath did not come out of his room yesterday, his hostel mates peeped through the window only to find Brugendranath hanging and immediately informed the Police.

N.R. Police, who rushed to the hostel room, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary and have registered a case.

The death note found in the room states that he (Brugendranatah) was committing suicide due to pressure in studies. Police said that they have contacted the parents of the deceased student and have informed them about the incident.