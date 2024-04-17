MCC asks hoteliers to report Poll Code violations, malpractices

April 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha polls for Mysuru-Kodagu and 13 other Constituencies in the State just 9 days away (Apr. 26), the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials held a meeting with city hoteliers on preventing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and electoral malpractices, at the MCC office premises here this morning.

Chairing the meeting, MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu highlighted the salient features of the Model Code of Conduct and asked the hoteliers to immediately report any kind of Poll Code violations that they come across in hotels, restaurants, lodges and other places of stay, with unknown individuals or groups staying for unusually long duration.

Pointing out that hotel owners should keep a constant vigil on activities such as distribution of money, liquor, gift articles etc., and any type of electoral malpractices in the run up to the polls, Dr. Madhu said that such matters should be immediately reported or brought to the notice of Sector Magistrates in each Assembly segment or to the Police, Flying Squad Team (FST), Static Suveillance Team (SST) or other poll officials, along with proof such as CCTV footage among other evidences.

“The hoteliers are also a part of the electoral process and as such, they share the responsibility in ensuring conduct of free and fair polls in keeping with Election Commission of India (ECI) directions and guidelines.The Hotel Owners Association must join hands with MCC in checking any violations or electoral malpractices,” she said while reminding the hoteliers on their responsibility in the electoral process.

In response, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C.Narayanagowda assured MCC that the Association would extend full co-operation to MCC and other authorities in following ECI guidelines and directions. Assuring that the hoteliers will bring to the notice of the poll authorities if they find any suspicious activities or financial transactions in their premises, he reiterated that the Association will fully co-operate with the MCC and other authorities.”

Follow guidelines to prevent epidemic diseases

In a bid to prevent the possible outbreak of Cholera and other epidemic diseases, MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu said the civic body has issued comprehensive guidelines for hotel and bakery owners, roadside vendors, beverage sellers, Ice-cream sellers etc., and as well to the general public.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that the hotel owners are strictly adhering to the MCC guidelines.

He also assured that the Association will extend full co-operation to the MCC in preventing the spread of Cholera and other epidemic diseases and safeguarding public health in Mysuru.

MCC Senior Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Heath Officer Dr. Harsha, MCC Zonal officers, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association office-bearers Ravi Shastri, Subramanya Tantri, Ugraiah, Siddegowda, Chandan, Vishwanath Bhat, Krishnamurthy and others were present.