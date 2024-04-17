City celebrates Ramanavami with festive fervour

April 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Sri Ramanavami celebrations, devotees thronged Ram temples (mandirs) today across the city. The temples which were decorated for the occasion, witnessed footfalls of devotees from early morning hours, for the darshan of the deity.

Ramanavami is observed on the ninth day (Navami) of the Chaitra Masa as per the Hindu calendar to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama.

The temples across the city including those of Lord Hanuman performed various special pujas including abhisheka, archane and homas. Special pujas were held at Panchamukhi Anjaneyaswamy Temple on Irwin Road, Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace North Gate, Sri Ramabhyudaya Sabha in Srirampet and several other temples. This apart, various associations also distributed panaka (juice), butter milk and kosambari (mixture of cucumber, channa dal, coriander leaves and salt) to the general public at various places.

Shamiyanas were erected at various places where special pujas were offered to the portrait of Lord Ram before the distribution of prasadam. The festival also comes as a big relief to people as they get to beat the heat consuming buttermilk and ‘panaka’.

This year’s Ramanavami is special in Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, as it is the first time that grand celebrations are being held after the consecration of Balak Ram idol on Jan. 22 this year. Lakhs of devotees from across the country thronged the temple to seek the blessings of the deity.

Surya Tilak to Balak Ram

Devotees present at Ayodhya witnessed the unique event as a ray of sunlight, known as ‘Surya Tilak’ anointed the forehead of the deity between 12 noon and 1 pm, the birth time of Lord Rama.

A 5.8 centimetre long beam of light hit the forehead of Balak Ram’s idol through a specially designed instrument.

A team of 10 Indian scientists were commissioned by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust who devised a sophisticated apparatus consisting of mirrors and lenses, called as ‘Surya Tilak Mechanism’.