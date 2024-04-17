Prevention of cholera, epidemic diseases: MCC issues guidelines to hotels, eateries, public

April 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: To curb the spread of cholera and other epidemic diseases this summer, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has issued comprehensive guidelines for hotel and bakery owners, roadside vendors, sellers of beverages and ice-cream within MCC limits, as well as the general public.

These guidelines aim to align with government directives and mitigate the risk of epidemic transmission. Outlined in the guidelines are several key measures:

Maintaining cleanliness: Emphasis is placed on keeping the surroundings of public taps and drinking water storage areas clean to ensure hygienic conditions.

Safe water consumption: It is recommended to consume boiled and cooled water or opt for drinking water from RO plants to minimise the risk of water-borne diseases.

Hygienic practices: Hoteliers are instructed to provide hot water to customers, while individuals are advised to be cautious when purchasing beverages like juice and soda from roadside vendors. Additionally, proper hand hygiene, including washing hands with soap before consuming food, is encouraged.

Food safety standards: Hotels, bakeries, and eateries are required to serve hot food to customers and ensure that staff members wear appropriate protective gears such as hand gloves, head caps, face masks and aprons. Openly sold food items on roadsides, including cut fruits, should be avoided to prevent contamination.

Personal hydration and food protection: Individuals are advised to carry water bottles from home and cover ready-to-eat food items to deter flies and other insects from contaminating the food.

By adhering to these guidelines, both vendors and the public can play a vital role in preventing the spread of epidemic diseases and safeguarding public health in Mysuru.