MCC buildings at Vontikoppal in shambles, but who cares?

February 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The buildings owned by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) near Cheluvamba Park at Vontikoppal are currently in a state of disrepair, raising concerns among the public.

Adjacent to the MCC Guest House, these structures house the Ashraya branches of Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituencies, as well as the Office of Horticulture Division. Unfortunately, the neglect of these buildings by officials is evident, with damaged ceilings and coconut fronds on the terrace serving as visible signs of deterioration.

Several grievances have been raised by the public regarding these MCC-owned structures. The issues include heaps of waste in the pavement, cracks in the compound wall, erratic supply of drinking water, and water seepage from pipes and UGD lines awaiting repair. Despite the presence of a fast-food joint operating in front of these buildings, concerned officers have failed to take notice, prompting public criticism.

People express their frustration, questioning whether officials would have shown similar negligence if these were their own residences. They emphasise the use of taxpayers’ money in constructing these build-ings and question why there is such indifference towards their maintenance. The public also raises concerns about the potential misuse of these buildings for illicit activities if they are not repaired and utilised effectively.

In essence, the deteriorating state of these MCC-owned buildings near Cheluvamba Park is a matter of significant public concern, highlighting the need for immediate attention and action from the authorities to address the various issues raised.