Health system to go total digital: Dinesh Gundu Rao

February 7, 2024

Register for Smart Card under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and avail services in any health centre of the country

Mysore/Mysuru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Digital health system is essential in the present scenario and all those institutions and individuals associated with the health sector should adapt to the system.”

He was addressing the gathering after launching the microsite of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, during a programme organised at a private hotel in the city yesterday.

“The project is being implemented in Mysuru district in the first phase and Government and private hospitals, doctors, nurses and other staff should enrol those availing of health services. The beneficiary patients will be issued a Smart Card after treatment. The card will have an unique number like that of Aadhaar number, using which the treatment can be availed in any health centre across the country. Hence, the general public, service providers and health centres should be brought under this system,” advised Rao.

The private hospitals and laboratories should cooperate in strengthening Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, by reaching the benefits to more number of people. Most importantly they should make judicious use of technology for the success of the Mission. All the people should be brought under Ayushman Bharat, as it is only then that the purpose behind the scheme will be served, he added.

It is essential to introduce a system to enable people obtain total information related to their health condition online. It will prove more beneficial for the patients to seek health related facilities, pointed out Rao.

Aadhaar system that was introduced during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has proven useful in several sectors. Similarly Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is expected to be more useful, provided the data of the patients is not misused.

With the patients details recorded online, there won’t be any need for them to carry health reports unnecessarily. The treatment can be provided in no time, after accessing the patients past records. Such a system will come in handy in treating the patient effectively and also take a better decision in the interest of patients, especially during emergency. It will also prove advantageous in tapping the benefits of health schemes and conducting research activities too, he said.

Presiding over the programme, Narasimharaja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait said, “The information related to those providing the service and tariff should be provided, along with guarantee on safety of patients data. If such confusions are addressed, the scheme will prove better. Efforts should also be made to enrol students from Class 1 to 12 under the scheme, to take a firm step towards protecting the health of all.”

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner D. Randeep, Director B.S. Pushpalatha and others were present.