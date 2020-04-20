MCC can use Banks for Property Tax collection

April 20, 2020

Sir,

Since last one year, people of Mysuru were awaiting for implementation of online payment of property tax. This time too, the expectations remained as expectations only.

Since last couple of days, many readers have expressed certain ways and means to avoid rush (keeping in view the present COVID-19 crisis and social distancing aspect) at the MCC Zonal Offices, when the tax collections begin from Apr.1.

With the lockdown period extended till May 3 and the last date for 5% rebate being May 31, Zonal Offices may experience heavy rush and people may violate COVID Advisory norms. Here again, senior citizens and women will be put to lot of inconvenience.

Added to this, the counter opens at 10.30 am and before this citizens crowd and stand in long queues.

Forgetting the online system, why not MCC think of utilising Banks like SBI, Union Bank of India (former Corporation Bank) and other Banks for the purpose by accepting the property tax at their designated counters and if required, outsourced staff may be deputed to help tax-payers to fill challan as is being the case at the Zonal Offices.

Let MCC think over this and ease out the situation which will also be a novel way in combating COVID-19.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 19.4.2020

