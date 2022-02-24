MCC distributes financial assistance cheques to 150 artists

February 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a poverty alleviation measure, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday distributed cheques of Rs. 10,000 each to 150 artists, who are facing financial problems due to job loss or other such reasons, at a programme organised at the MCC premises.

Speaking after distributing cheques, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra said that Mysuru is known for its tradition of encouraging and promoting artists for centuries.

Pointing out that this programme was organised to provide financial assistance to artists from BPL families, she said that perhaps no other City Corporation had come to the aid of artists, who are facing a lot of hardship following the outbreak of the deadly COVID pandemic. Those artists who lost out this time will be considered for relief the next time, she added.

MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa said that following a MCC Council resolution, artists are provided financial assistance by the MCC every year since 2015.

Pointing out that 150 artists were distributed Rs. 10,000 cheque each under the Rs. 15 lakh special fund, she said that the MCC had received 188 applications for the relief, out of which 150 beneficiaries were selected based on seniority and other considerations. The remaining 38 applicants will be considered the next time, for which they have to submit the necessary documents, she added.

She further said that while 25 of the beneficiaries were distributed cheques symbolically, the rest of the 125 beneficiaries will get the money through RTGS mode of payment.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and several Corporators and officials were present.