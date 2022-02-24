Kodagu soldier martyred in Srinagar
News

Kodagu soldier martyred in Srinagar

February 24, 2022

Madikeri: A soldier from Kodagu, who was on duty at Srinagar, was martyred after he was caught in a blizzard (a very bad storm with strong winds and a lot of snow) in the early hours on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier is Havaldar Altaf Ahmed (37), son of late Ummar and Ashiya couple, native of Meenupete in Virajpet.

He leaves behind his mother, wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Altaf, who grew up  in Meenupete, completed his education up to 10th Standard at St. Anne’s School in Virajpet and completed his PU education at the Virajpet Government Junior College.

He then joined the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Regiment and had been serving in various places since 19 years.

Havaldar Altaf was deployed in the border at Srinagar and yesterday morning, while guarding the border, he was caught in the blizzard and died.

Altaf’s wife Zuberi, a native of Yadapala in Virajpet is residing at Matanur district in Kerala since 10 years. Indian Army has informed the family members about Havaldar Altaf’s death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching