Kodagu soldier martyred in Srinagar

February 24, 2022

Madikeri: A soldier from Kodagu, who was on duty at Srinagar, was martyred after he was caught in a blizzard (a very bad storm with strong winds and a lot of snow) in the early hours on Wednesday.

The deceased soldier is Havaldar Altaf Ahmed (37), son of late Ummar and Ashiya couple, native of Meenupete in Virajpet.

He leaves behind his mother, wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Altaf, who grew up in Meenupete, completed his education up to 10th Standard at St. Anne’s School in Virajpet and completed his PU education at the Virajpet Government Junior College.

He then joined the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Regiment and had been serving in various places since 19 years.

Havaldar Altaf was deployed in the border at Srinagar and yesterday morning, while guarding the border, he was caught in the blizzard and died.

Altaf’s wife Zuberi, a native of Yadapala in Virajpet is residing at Matanur district in Kerala since 10 years. Indian Army has informed the family members about Havaldar Altaf’s death.