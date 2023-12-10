MCC draws up  Rs. 570 crore plan for clean water, cleaner Mysuru

December 10, 2023

High-capacity sewage treatment project to safeguard Cauvery water from contamination

Mysore/Mysuru: Contamination of Cauvery water by sewage, affecting lakes and tanks in and around the city, has compelled residents to consume polluted water, while authorities have overlooked the critical issue till now.

Finally, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has acknowledged the problem and formulated a comprehensive plan, estimated at Rs. 570 crore, to construct an additional sewage water treatment plant (STP). This initiative aims to prevent UGD water from flowing into rivers and lakes, utilising funds from the Karnataka Urban Infrastructural Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC).

The involvement of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, a Mysurean, is anticipated to expedite approval. Anticipating the city’s growth by 2050, the MCC has outlined a blueprint, reminiscent of the visionary Wadiyars who, during the princely rule, developed the city with a 100-year vision, establishing infrastructural facilities like Underground Drainage (UGD) and Raja Kaluves.

Post-royalty, Mysuru deviated from this path due to haphazard urban growth and the emergence of private residential layouts lacking UGD systems. Illegal structures encroached upon Raja Kaluves, diverting sewage water from STPs.

For years, sewage from the northern part of Mysuru has been reaching the Cauvery riverbed, posing an environmental threat. Prompted by concerns raised in a district-level meeting, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff has drafted a plan to prevent sewage contamination of river and lake water.

This plan, viable until 2050, awaits Government approval. It emphasises constructing a high-capacity STP to manage the 300 MLD water supplied daily, potentially costing Rs. 570 to Rs. 600 crore.

Upgrading existing STPs

Existing STPs at Rayanakere, Sewage Farm, Kesare, and Hanchya treat 180 MLD, leaving 120 MLD to flow into rivers and lakes. The new plan proposes upgrading existing STPs and constructing new ones at same locations. Additionally, sewage water from eastern part of the city will be treated at Hanchya. Treated water will then be released through the Trunk Main Line to reach Devanur Lake, Hebbal Lake, Rayanakere, Sewage Farm and other lakes.

If implemented, this plan not only addresses STP issues but also aids in the revival of aquatic life and bird populations. Once the government approves, tenders will be invited for a Detailed Project Report (DPR), followed by executing the works.

MCC Commissioner emphasised the plan’s foresight, catering to city’s development for next 25 years, benefitting future generations while preserving environment. The proposal will be submitted to government through Minister Dr. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait, highlighting necessity of its implementation to safeguard river and lake water from contamination.