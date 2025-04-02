MCC hits Property Tax Jackpot on Day-1

April 2, 2025

Collects Rs. 2.02 crore across all nine Zones

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) struck gold on the first day of Property Tax collection, amassing Rs. 2,02,61,593 across its nine Zonal Offices yesterday. Eager to avail of the 5 percent rebate, property owners rushed to pay their taxes, even though the rebate remains valid until Apr. 30.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the MCC Revenue Division anticipates collecting between Rs. 55 crore and Rs. 60 crore by the end of the rebate period.

Property Tax serves as the MCC’s primary revenue source, forming the backbone of its budget allocations. During an inspection at MCC Zone-9 Office this morning, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G.S. Somashekar expressed optimism about reaching Rs. 60 crore in collections by Apr. 30, as more property owners take advantage of the rebate.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G.S. Somashekar and other officials during an inspection of Zone-9 Office this morning.

“We have set a revenue target of Rs. 237 crore for the financial year 2025-26. Last year, the target was Rs. 251 crore, of which Rs. 228 crore was collected. The remaining Rs. 23 crore has been added to this year’s goal,” Somashekar explained.

On the opening day, 2,271 tax-payers cleared their dues at the nine Zonal Offices. Among them, Zone-3 recorded the highest collection, with 503 tax-payers contributing Rs. 37,56,580. Meanwhile, Zone-7 saw the lowest response, with only 87 citizens remitting Rs. 5,76,206.

At the MCC Zonal Office in Yadavagiri, two separate counters have been set up — one for UPI and debit card payments and another for cash transactions. Tax-payers can scan the QR code displayed at the counter to make payments via mobile, while cash payments are directly deposited into MCC’s account. Citizens can also hand over their debit cards to the officer at the counter for payment. Temporary pandals have been installed at all MCC offices to shield visitors from summer heat, with chairs and benches provided for convenience. In a goodwill gesture, MCC officials are serving buttermilk to tax-payers.