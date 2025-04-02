MLC flays CM’s fiscal ‘mismanagement’

April 2, 2025

Siddaramaiah, who presented 16 State Budgets, must learn fiscal prudence from a housewife: Vishwanath

Mysuru: Senior politician and MLC A.H. Vishwanath has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of mismanaging Karnataka’s finances due to a lack of fiscal discipline, suggesting that the CM should take lessons on financial management from a housewife.

Speaking to the media at Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road this morning, Vishwanath said, “Siddaramaiah boasts about presenting 16 State Budgets, yet he has allocated Rs. 70,000 crore to unscientific guarantee schemes while providing minimal funds for development projects. The State’s debt has soared to Rs. 7.60 lakh crore, and I fail to see how he plans to repay it. The burden of excessive loans is already weighing heavily on the people.”

Criticising the CM’s approach, Vishwanath alleged that essential commodities like milk products and diesel have become costlier to fund the government’s schemes.

He demanded a comprehensive survey to assess their impact. “There is no fiscal discipline, and unproductive expenditures are rampant. The Government has spent Rs. 260 crore on the caste census alone. Moreover, around 260 individuals are holding Cabinet-rank positions, including political, economic, and legal advisors. The CM must learn financial prudence from a housewife,” he remarked, urging the government to focus on job creation for unemployed youths.

Commenting on internal party dynamics, the MLC stated that those who did not contribute to the Congress party’s growth have now joined the party built by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others.

He further claimed that rumours were circulating about 48 politicians from various parties being caught in honey traps.

Vishwanath also alleged “adjustment politics” between BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa and CM Siddaramaiah, stating that this was the reason for B.Y. Vijayendra’s electoral success. He added that a similar political understanding existed between BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Congress Minister M.B. Patil.

Concluding his remarks, Vishwanath identified himself as a senior Congress leader and a junior BJP leader.