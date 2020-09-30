MCC house tax payment: Ordeal of senior citizens

September 30, 2020

Sir,

Further to recent letters in this column regarding payment of house tax, I wanted to share my experience in this regard.

Myself along with my father who is a senior citizen went to the MCC office at Yadavagiri to pay house tax. We went promptly at 10.15 am.

There was only one official at the office and we were told the concerned people — one to give us the print out of total payable tax and the bank staff — are yet to come.

We waited for another half hour. Only the bank staff member had come. The other official who has to key data in his system and give us the print had neither come nor was there any update. After repeatedly asking around, we were told he has been sent to another office and we need to come back at 4 pm.

I again went in the afternoon at 3.30 pm. The concerned person had come and after verifying details that were already present in the form, he gave the print out. I went to the next desk where the lady from bank was seated. She promptly informed that counter for payment closes at 3 pm! If the staff knew it, why was I told in the morning to come at 4 pm?

The next day, in third visit, I could finally make the payment.

With this kind of inefficient staff harassing common public to run around to make a payment, imagine the plight of senior citizens.

Hopefully MCC Commissioner will do something to bring in discipline in his team.

– S. Srinivasan, Mysuru, 28.9.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]