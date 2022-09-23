MCC launches mega cleaning drive for Dasara
MCC launches mega cleaning drive for Dasara

September 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), with an objective of keeping the city clean and hygienic during Dasara, launched a three-day mega cleaning drive today across the city.

Mayor Shivakumar launched the drive by flagging off cleaning vehicles at Doddakere Maidan.

MCC will clear Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste (comprising building materials, debris and rubble resulting from construction or demolition of buildings and other civil structures), garbage and all other forms of waste, lying along the roads in all the 65 wards.

This apart, all storm water drains and Underground drainages across the city will be cleared of blockages and silt.

Also, roadside  bushes and weeds will be removed and  trees trimmed.

While C&D waste will be dumped at a MUDA identified site at Hanchya-Sathagalli, all other wastes will be dumped at Sewage Treatment Plant in  Vidyaranyapuram.

A total of 65 JCBs (one each for a ward), 6 Dozers, 3 Hitachi machines and 80 Tippers and Tractors have been deployed for the mega cleaning drive.

Following a request by the Mayor and officials, the MCC Contractors have lent these vehicles to the MCC for free, with the Contractors sharing the total cost of the operational expenses. The MCC  has extended manpower support for the drive, which is being carried out under the supervision of concerned Zonal Officers and Health Inspectors.

The mega drive will conclude on Sunday, on the eve of Dasara inauguration by President of              India Droupadi Murmu.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLA L. Nagendra, Corporators Satish, M.U. Subbaiah, Pushpalatha Jagannath, Pramila Bharath, Chayadevi, Sowmya Umesh and Ravindra, MCC SE Mahesh, EEs Ranjit Kumar, Madhusudhan, Suvarna and Sindhu, Development Officers, Health Inspectors and Environmental Engineers of the MCC were present.

