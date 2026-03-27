MCC must urgently trim dangerous tree branches
Voice of The Reader

MCC must urgently trim dangerous tree branches

March 27, 2026

Sir,

I would like to bring to your attention that a tree has fallen in our area (Ramanuja Road 16th Cross) either this morning or during the night, which has raised serious safety concerns among residents.

This incident indicates that several old and weak tree branches in the locality may pose a risk to people and animals.

With the upcoming rainy season, there is a higher chance of branches breaking or trees falling due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to accidents or property damage.

I request the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities and the department concerned to conduct an inspection and take necessary action to trim or remove dangerous tree branches at the earliest. Preventive measures at this stage can help avoid major risks in the near future.

– Sandhya, Ramanuja Road, 25.3.2026

Note: An old and grown-up coconut tree got uprooted and fell on a house on Ramanuja Road 14th Cross yesterday afternoon, damaging the iron grills on the terrace. Fortunately, no inmates of the house were injured. Will the MCC wake up and issue strict orders to remove such dangerously tilted coconut trees in residential areas across the city and avert any untoward incidents before the rainy season? —Ed

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching