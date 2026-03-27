MCC must urgently trim dangerous tree branches

March 27, 2026

Sir,

I would like to bring to your attention that a tree has fallen in our area (Ramanuja Road 16th Cross) either this morning or during the night, which has raised serious safety concerns among residents.

This incident indicates that several old and weak tree branches in the locality may pose a risk to people and animals.

With the upcoming rainy season, there is a higher chance of branches breaking or trees falling due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to accidents or property damage.

I request the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities and the department concerned to conduct an inspection and take necessary action to trim or remove dangerous tree branches at the earliest. Preventive measures at this stage can help avoid major risks in the near future.

– Sandhya, Ramanuja Road, 25.3.2026

Note: An old and grown-up coconut tree got uprooted and fell on a house on Ramanuja Road 14th Cross yesterday afternoon, damaging the iron grills on the terrace. Fortunately, no inmates of the house were injured. Will the MCC wake up and issue strict orders to remove such dangerously tilted coconut trees in residential areas across the city and avert any untoward incidents before the rainy season? —Ed