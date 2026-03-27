IPL Season-19: RCB to start title defence against SRH

March 27, 2026

2,000 security personnel to stand guard at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Special transportation arrangements in place for cricket fans

Bengaluru: The opening match of Season 19 of Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here tomorrow at 7.30 pm.

RCB has entered a new chapter under fresh ownership. It is now owned by Aditya Birla Group, in partnership with The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone.

Last year, when RCB broke its long-standing jinx and lifted the IPL trophy, the celebrations turned tragic. A stampede outside the stadium marred the jubilation, leaving eleven fans dead and authorities scrambling for answers.

Since then, gates have been restructured, crowd control tightened and emergency protocols improved. One hopes the lessons have been internalised; tomorrow night, fans can cheer without fear and perhaps even enjoy a modicum of dignity alongside the excitement.

Special plaque

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also unveiled a special plaque in memory of 11 RCB fans who lost their lives in last year’s stampede. Meanwhile, RCB has also decided to leave 11 empty chairs permanently at the stadium as a tribute to the departed souls.

Addressing the media persons yesterday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, “2,000 security personnel including the Police, Home Guards and Civil Defence will be deployed at Chinnaswamy Stadium to ensure smooth conduct of the match.”

“The number of entry and exit points has been increased to avoid commotion. While there were 22 entry and exit points, it has now been increased to about 45. Ambulances and fire tenders will be stationed at the stadium apart from setting up medical triage centres,” he added. Seemanth Kumar Singh also urged the cricket fans to make use of public transportation to reach the stadium as BMRCL and BMTC had made special arrangements.

Opening thriller!

On the field, Chinnaswamy remains a batsman’s paradise. Flat, fast and short of boundaries — the ball flies as if gravity itself is taking a holiday. Tosses matter, yes, but a clever bowler or a brilliant shot can change the game in a matter of overs.

RCB’s batting is anchored by Virat Kohli, the consummate craftsman, whose footwork, timing and ability to accelerate at will make him a nightmare for bowlers. Phil Salt and Tim David are the express trains at the top — take your helmet off and you might get flattened!

Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer offer solidity in the middle order, able to absorb pressure and shift gears as the situation demands. Jitesh Sharma combines wicket-keeping with the temperament to finish innings, while Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd are the X-factors, capable of changing matches with bat or ball.

The bowling department has to compensate for Yash Dayal’s absence and Josh Hazlewood’s unavailability, placing additional responsibility on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s experience and the youthful exuberance of Nuwan Tushara and Suyash Sharma to deliver early breakthroughs and keep runs in check.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Ishan Kishan, counter with a potent mix of aggression and unpredictability. The opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma can set the stadium alight in a matter of overs. Heinrich Klaasen, at No. 3, combines power with improvisation, while Liam Livingstone, Nitish Reddy, and Aniket Verma can play the big shots in the middle and lower middle order, accelerating the innings when required.

The absence of Pat Cummins leaves a gap in the bowling attack, placing pressure on Jaydev Unadkat and Brydon Carse to provide early strikes, while Harshal Patel and Harsh Dubey must control the scoring in the middle overs.

Zeeshan Ansari, as the designated impact player, could be the difference if he finds form early. The team’s success depends on finding rhythm with the ball and backing their explosive batting to chase or set imposing totals.

In short, the season opener is more than cricket. It is money, emotion, management, spectacle and history colliding in one arena. RCB’s settled lineup, home advantage and depth in bowling give them a marginal edge, but SRH’s firepower ensures a contest worth watching. Execution, temperament and a little luck will decide who starts the season on the right foot.