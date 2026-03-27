24th Senior Para-Athletic Meet: Bharathi wins gold, bronze
Sports

24th Senior Para-Athletic Meet: Bharathi wins gold, bronze

March 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s para-athlete B. Bharathi representing Karnataka at the 24th senior athletic meet held at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha recently won a gold and a bronze medal.

Taking part in the senior para-athletic meet for first time, Bharathi, won gold in 100 mts sprint and bronze medal in the long jump in T37 category.

A first year B.Com student at GSSS Simha Subbamahalakshmi First Grade College in city, Bharathi is the elder daughter of Bharathesh and Usha, residents of Metagalli.

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