Basketball Champions

SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (MFGC) Men’s Basketball team emerged as the winners in the University of Mysore Inter-Collegiate Chamaraja Zone Basketball Tournament 2025-26 organised by SBRR MFGC in city recently. Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) Physical Education Director P.S. Madhusudhana, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Mahajana Education Society Hon. Secretary Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, CEO Dr. S.R. Ramesh and Physical Education Director Dr. H.N. Bhaskar with (standing from left) Ullas, Umesh Gowda, Darshan, Suman, Prakruth Kumar, Ronak and K. Somashekara.
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